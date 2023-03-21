OLIO Financial Planning Buys 5,370 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.