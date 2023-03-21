OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 25,095 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 28,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,416. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

