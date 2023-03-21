Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOY. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Bodycote to a sell rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.67) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 652.17 ($8.01).

Bodycote Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 629 ($7.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 645.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,029.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.40 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 714.50 ($8.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

About Bodycote

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 6,451.61%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

