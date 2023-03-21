Numeraire (NMR) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $18.73 or 0.00066786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $110.28 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00359329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.61 or 0.26117264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010201 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”

Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.

In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

Buying and Selling Numeraire

