NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Head to Head Comparison

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -36.94 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million ($0.38) -12.53

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80% New Found Gold N/A -93.88% -76.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Found Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

