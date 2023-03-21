Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 241,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 109,933 shares.The stock last traded at $99.82 and had previously closed at $100.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
