Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 241,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 109,933 shares.The stock last traded at $99.82 and had previously closed at $100.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 184.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova in the third quarter worth about $3,563,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

