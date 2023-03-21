Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 291 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 5,224,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,277,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

