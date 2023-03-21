North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

