North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643,740. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.