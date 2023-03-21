North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

CRWD stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,386. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

