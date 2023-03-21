NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

