Nicolas Young Purchases 3,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 56,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWT. StockNews.com began coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

