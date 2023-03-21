Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Up 8.4%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 223,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,605,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Up 5.3 %

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.