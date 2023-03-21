Nextracker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXT) Quiet Period Will End on March 21st

Nextracker’s (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 21st. Nextracker had issued 26,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $638,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Nextracker’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NXT. Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.