NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 11.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 752,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 619,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
NextDecade Trading Up 11.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
