NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 11.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 752,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 619,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NextDecade by 799.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 732,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.