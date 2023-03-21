New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 26,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

