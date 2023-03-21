Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $305.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

