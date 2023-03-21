NEAR Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131.87 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $131.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018629 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

