National Bank Financial Lowers Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Richelieu Hardware stock remained flat at $27.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

