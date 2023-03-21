My DeFi Pet Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $995,582.59 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,246 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

