Multichain (MULTI) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Multichain has a market cap of $178.84 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $9.74 or 0.00034894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

