MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.40% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.