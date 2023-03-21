Moonbeam Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $238.65 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018732 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 599,022,693 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

