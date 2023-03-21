Monero Price Hits $152.01 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $84.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.01 or 0.00544599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,911.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00282784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00470564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,255,117 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.