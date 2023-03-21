Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Community Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

