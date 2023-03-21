Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $51,047.89 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,137. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mission Produce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

