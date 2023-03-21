Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Acquires C$19,250.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 35,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,775.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Doug Ramshaw bought 80,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Doug Ramshaw acquired 5,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 12,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 22,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$9,460.00.

Minera Alamos Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CVE:MAI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 222,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.14. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.