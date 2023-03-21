Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 356,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 86,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

