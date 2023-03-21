Midas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1,726.83 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4201767 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9,379.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

