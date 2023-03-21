Michael (Mike) Wilkins Buys 25,000 Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.82 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$70,500.00 ($47,315.44).

Scentre Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80.

Scentre Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Featured Stories

