MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MGE Energy traded as low as $73.91 and last traded at $73.96. Approximately 61,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 79,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

MGE Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.