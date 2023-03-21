MetisDAO Price Tops $28.82 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $28.82 or 0.00102452 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $128.26 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00201134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.12 or 0.99996036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.65412779 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $3,784,322.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

