MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $128.82 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $28.95 or 0.00102302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00031226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00201193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,296.18 or 1.00008323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.65412779 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $3,784,322.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.