MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $29.08 or 0.00104363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $129.43 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00197216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,850.27 or 0.99944858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.05928995 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $5,009,927.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

