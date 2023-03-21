Metis (MTS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $337,882.84 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.97 or 0.26450847 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

