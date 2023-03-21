Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,849 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. 678,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,020. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.