Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,657 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.51. The company had a trading volume of 428,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

