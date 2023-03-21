Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VOT stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,506. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.