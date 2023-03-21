Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

