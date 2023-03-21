Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.42. 799,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

