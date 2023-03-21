Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 494,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,970. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

