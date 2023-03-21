Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 5.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $145,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,242,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,915. The company has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.