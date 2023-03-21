Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 4.8%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Melkior Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

