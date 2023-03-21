MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

