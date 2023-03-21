Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ACHV opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

