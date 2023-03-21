Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 6%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 132,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 331,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Mawson Gold Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

About Mawson Gold



Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

