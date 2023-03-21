Mason & Associates Inc Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
LMT opened at $475.70 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
