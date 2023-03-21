Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,913,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 882.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

