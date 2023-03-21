Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,016,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

CRM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,092. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 882.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

