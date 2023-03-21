MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.04 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00007561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $92.04 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00359761 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,398.47 or 0.26148720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010213 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,051,206 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.14852339 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,541,842.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

